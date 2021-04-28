Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $26.36. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 69,446 shares traded.

The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

