Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after acquiring an additional 956,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,548,854 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,885,000 after acquiring an additional 759,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.