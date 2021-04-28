JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 27,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000.

LUNG opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at $173,881,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,594 shares of company stock valued at $30,107,701.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

