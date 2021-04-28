JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

