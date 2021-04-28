JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 202.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in NICE by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $160.73 and a 52-week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.78 million. Analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

