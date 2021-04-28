JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,875 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 387,055 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNCE. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

