JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $18.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.88. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

