JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Funko worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Funko by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNKO opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. Funko, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

