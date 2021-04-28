JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.76 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the period. Marlowe Partners LP bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $16,380,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 478,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.