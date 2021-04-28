JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250,424 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Caesarstone worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

