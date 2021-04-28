JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $95.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of PINS opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of -121.22 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

