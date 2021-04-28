JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 220,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of iClick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 40,793 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 0.73. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

