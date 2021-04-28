JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €108.07 ($127.14).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 opened at €110.05 ($129.47) on Wednesday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.35.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.