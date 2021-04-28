Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as low as C$0.77. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 11,370 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

