Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.54 million. On average, analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $455.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

