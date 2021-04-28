Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 55 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,464.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,378.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,132.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.