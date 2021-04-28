Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

