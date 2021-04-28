Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 166.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Duke Energy by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 348,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DUK stock opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

