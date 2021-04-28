Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,363.00

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,363 ($43.94) and last traded at GBX 3,354 ($43.82), with a volume of 159970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,300 ($43.11).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JMAT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,725 ($35.60).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,740.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,101 ($40.51) per share, with a total value of £372.12 ($486.18). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $111,648.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

