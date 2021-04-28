John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.20.

JBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.85. 339,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.