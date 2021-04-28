Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Invests $217,000 in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,136,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $641.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $606.90 and a 200 day moving average of $529.85. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $296.39 and a 52-week high of $659.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $787.01 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

