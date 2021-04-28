Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 63 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $12,957,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

