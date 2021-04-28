Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $413.55 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.32 and its 200 day moving average is $378.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

