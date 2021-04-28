Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

GOOG stock traded up $126.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,434.04. The company had a trading volume of 69,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.82. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 291,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,359,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

