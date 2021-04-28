Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

SLM stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. SLM has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SLM by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

