Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $575.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.43. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $152.76 and a one year high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $770,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

