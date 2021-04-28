JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.65

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

