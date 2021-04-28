James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.78.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

