James Investment Research Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.28 and a 12-month high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $948,795.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,899,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

