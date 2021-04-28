James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

