James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 7,306.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,508 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 473,934 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

JETS opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

