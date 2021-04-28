James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYF. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,356,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of RYF stock opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

