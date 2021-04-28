James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 5,025 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 66.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $995.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.