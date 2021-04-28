Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 867 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Insulet comprises about 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.63. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

