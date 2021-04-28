Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W. P. Carey by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

