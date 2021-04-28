Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 9,412 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Twitter by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.54.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

