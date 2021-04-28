Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 240 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank grew its position in American Tower by 21.3% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.39. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

