Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after buying an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.