Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $124.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

NYSE J opened at $136.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.52. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

