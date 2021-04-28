iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 1,257.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYE stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

