iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

