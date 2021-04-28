iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,336,645. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day moving average is $207.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

