iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,279. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.68 and a twelve month high of $262.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.