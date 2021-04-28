iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWT. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 61,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $65.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

