iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 109,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 693,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,774,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

