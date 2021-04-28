iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Position Lowered by Genworth Financial Inc

Genworth Financial Inc trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 86.0% of Genworth Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Genworth Financial Inc owned about 0.23% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.86. 288,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,834,604. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $125.52 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.72.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

