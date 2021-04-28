iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

IOO opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $69.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

