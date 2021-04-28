iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,197 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27.

