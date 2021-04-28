IRIDEX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,041 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,731% compared to the average volume of 35 call options.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

