IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 8292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

