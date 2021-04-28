IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $235.80

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $235.80 and last traded at $235.00, with a volume of 8292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
About IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
